Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Oppenheimer raised Tactile Systems Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCMD opened at $38.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $754.08 million, a P/E ratio of -86.26 and a beta of 1.74. Tactile Systems Technology has a 1 year low of $29.47 and a 1 year high of $71.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.87.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $49.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.68 million. Tactile Systems Technology had a positive return on equity of 1.39% and a negative net margin of 4.55%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tactile Systems Technology will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TCMD. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Tactile Systems Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Tactile Systems Technology by 56.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in Tactile Systems Technology by 116.8% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the period. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Tactile Systems Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $87,000.

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices for chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch Plus system, a pneumatic compression device for the treatment of lymphedema; EntrÃ© System, a portable pneumatic compression device that is used for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers; and ACTitouch system, a medical device for the treatment of venous leg ulcers chronic venous insufficiency patients.

