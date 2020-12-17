Taglich Brothers Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI)

Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) – Equities research analysts at Taglich Brothers lifted their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Perion Network in a research note issued on Tuesday, December 15th. Taglich Brothers analyst J. Nobile now expects that the technology company will earn $0.00 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.01). Taglich Brothers also issued estimates for Perion Network’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Sidoti increased their price target on Perion Network from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Roth Capital increased their price target on Perion Network from $10.75 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. TheStreet raised Perion Network from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. BidaskClub raised Perion Network from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Perion Network in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.15.

PERI stock opened at $11.72 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.19 and its 200-day moving average is $6.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $316.04 million, a P/E ratio of 39.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 0.84. Perion Network has a twelve month low of $3.43 and a twelve month high of $13.86.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $83.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.99 million. Perion Network had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 2.90%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PERI. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Perion Network by 471.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 75,581 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 62,360 shares in the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division bought a new position in Perion Network during the 3rd quarter worth about $681,000. Private Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Perion Network by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 2,133,769 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,160,000 after purchasing an additional 486,015 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Perion Network during the 2nd quarter worth about $436,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in Perion Network by 495.0% during the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 738,904 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,792,000 after purchasing an additional 614,710 shares in the last quarter. 24.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Perion Network

Perion Network Ltd., a technology company, delivers advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company develops digital advertising solutions to capture consumer attention and drive engagement, as well as delivers ads across a portfolio of Websites and mobile applications.

