Taseko Mines Limited (TKO.TO) (TSE:TKO) Given New C$1.90 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Taseko Mines Limited (TKO.TO) (TSE:TKO) (NYSE:TGB) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$1.60 to C$1.90 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 9.83% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TD Securities raised Taseko Mines Limited (TKO.TO) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$1.65 to C$1.90 in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Taseko Mines Limited (TKO.TO) from C$1.00 to C$1.30 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial set a C$1.75 price objective on Taseko Mines Limited (TKO.TO) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th.

Shares of Taseko Mines Limited (TKO.TO) stock traded up C$0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$1.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 478,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,520. The company has a market capitalization of C$483.02 million and a P/E ratio of -10.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.86, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.76. Taseko Mines Limited has a one year low of C$0.28 and a one year high of C$1.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.09.

Taseko Mines Limited (TKO.TO) (TSE:TKO) (NYSE:TGB) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$87.78 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Taseko Mines Limited will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Taseko Mines Limited (TKO.TO) news, Senior Officer Brian Battison sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.68, for a total value of C$168,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 299,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$503,025.60. Also, Director Russell Edward Hallbauer sold 111,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.37, for a total value of C$152,181.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,511,848 shares in the company, valued at C$4,814,743.61. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 376,000 shares of company stock worth $553,986.

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. The company also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, the Harmony Gold Project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project situated in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

