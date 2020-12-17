TD Securities Lowers Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX) Price Target to C$24.00

Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$27.00 to C$24.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 204.57% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Equinox Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$20.25 to C$18.00 in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Equinox Gold from C$17.00 to C$19.25 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th.

Shares of CVE EQX traded down C$0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$7.88. 53,583 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 153,529. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$7.88. Equinox Gold has a one year low of C$4.25 and a one year high of C$8.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.28. The company has a market capitalization of C$892.46 million and a PE ratio of -43.54.

In other Equinox Gold news, Senior Officer Robert Scott Heffernan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.07, for a total value of C$341,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,109,413.44.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company's principal properties include the Aurizona project covering a total land package of approximately 223,160 hectares located in Maranhão State, Brazil; and the Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.

