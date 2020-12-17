TD Securities Lowers Finning International (OTCMKTS:FINGF) to Buy

TD Securities downgraded shares of Finning International (OTCMKTS:FINGF) to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

FINGF has been the topic of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Finning International from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Finning International from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Finning International from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Finning International from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Finning International presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.60.

Shares of OTCMKTS FINGF opened at $21.51 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.96. Finning International has a 52-week low of $7.83 and a 52-week high of $21.91.

Finning International

Finning International Inc engages in selling, servicing, and renting heavy equipment, and power and energy systems in Canada, the United States, South America, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. It offers tractors, off-highway trucks, drills, electric rope shovels, hydraulic excavators and draglines, backhoe loaders, excavators, forklifts, articulated trucks, loaders, log loaders, tree harvesters, skidders, motor graders, paving products, compactors, wheel tractor-scrapers, pipe layers, extensive underground equipment, and other products.

