TDK (OTCMKTS:TTDKY) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

TDK (OTCMKTS:TTDKY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $151.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 7.33% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “TDK Corp. has a portfolio of technologies originally developed for its businesses involving electronic materials, components and devices, semiconductor, recording media and data storage devices. Its technical leadership includes materials research and development for dielectric, organic and semiconductor materials, process technologies for thick and thin film, metal, semiconductors and integration technologies. TDK technologies can be found in multimedia, video, television, personal computers, mobile communications, and semiconductors. (PRESS RELEASE) “

TTDKY traded up $2.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $140.69. 4,334 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,687. TDK has a 52 week low of $63.04 and a 52 week high of $146.00. The stock has a market cap of $17.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.00, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $132.01 and a 200 day moving average of $112.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

About TDK

TDK Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells electronic components in Japan, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. The company operates through Passive Components, Sensor Application Products, Magnetic Application Products, Film Application Products, and Other segments.

