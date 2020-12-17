Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Reaches New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Teck Resources Ltd (TSE:TECK.B) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday after TD Securities raised their price target on the stock from C$24.00 to C$30.00. The stock traded as high as C$24.08 and last traded at C$23.67, with a volume of 388174 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$23.41.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on TECK.B. National Bank Financial upgraded Teck Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$17.50 to C$22.00 in a research report on Sunday, October 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Teck Resources from C$19.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Eight Capital increased their price objective on Teck Resources from C$19.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Teck Resources from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Teck Resources from C$15.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Teck Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$23.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.22, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$20.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$16.89. The company has a market capitalization of C$12.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.65.

About Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B)

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

