Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (OTCMKTS:TELDF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (OTCMKTS:TELDF) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Friday, September 18th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Main First Bank raised shares of Telefónica Deutschland from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

OTCMKTS TELDF opened at $2.74 on Monday. Telefónica Deutschland has a 52-week low of $1.90 and a 52-week high of $3.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.83.

Telefónica Deutschland Company Profile

TelefÃ³nica Deutschland Holding AG provides telecommunication and connectivity solutions to private and business customers in Germany. The company offers voice, data, and value added services in mobile and fixed line networks; and access to infrastructure and services for its wholesale partners. It also provides Unbundled Local Loop services, including fixed line telephony and high speed Internet; and digital products and services in the fields of Internet of Things and data analytics.

