Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (OTCMKTS:TELDF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (OTCMKTS:TELDF) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TELDF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Main First Bank raised Telefónica Deutschland from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

Get Telefónica Deutschland alerts:

TELDF stock opened at $2.74 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.83. Telefónica Deutschland has a 1 year low of $1.90 and a 1 year high of $3.40.

About Telefónica Deutschland

TelefÃ³nica Deutschland Holding AG provides telecommunication and connectivity solutions to private and business customers in Germany. The company offers voice, data, and value added services in mobile and fixed line networks; and access to infrastructure and services for its wholesale partners. It also provides Unbundled Local Loop services, including fixed line telephony and high speed Internet; and digital products and services in the fields of Internet of Things and data analytics.

Further Reading: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Telefónica Deutschland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefónica Deutschland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.