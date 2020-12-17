Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $21.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.19% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Tencent Music Entertainment Group provides an online music entertainment platform primarily in China. The Company offers online music, recording, and music-centric live streaming services. Tencent Music Entertainment Group is based in Shenzhen, China. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Tencent Music Entertainment Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.37.

NYSE TME traded up $0.38 on Thursday, hitting $18.23. 117,263 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,516,811. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.43 and its 200 day moving average is $15.16. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 52 week low of $9.22 and a 52 week high of $19.63. The company has a market capitalization of $29.77 billion, a PE ratio of 55.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.37.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $7.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.46 billion. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a net margin of 14.41% and a return on equity of 9.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 224.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,611,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,135,000 after purchasing an additional 30,188,573 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 10.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,848,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,010,000 after acquiring an additional 2,251,510 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the third quarter worth about $281,888,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 283.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,827,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,034,000 after purchasing an additional 11,700,144 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 83.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,866,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,799,000 after acquiring an additional 4,489,631 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.68% of the company’s stock.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Company Profile

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms that provides music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

