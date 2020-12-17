Terex (NYSE:TEX) Hits New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $23.00 to $31.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Terex traded as high as $36.40 and last traded at $36.40, with a volume of 11444 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.08.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on TEX. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Terex from $20.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Terex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Terex from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Terex from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Terex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $28.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.69.

In other Terex news, Director Paula H. Cholmondeley bought 2,853 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.47 per share, for a total transaction of $55,547.91. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 48,782 shares in the company, valued at $949,785.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John D. Sheehan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.85, for a total transaction of $298,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 266,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,944,159.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 3,376 shares of company stock valued at $65,673 and sold 14,223 shares valued at $403,289. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Terex by 4.3% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Terex by 24.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Terex during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Terex by 6.0% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 18,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Terex by 8.8% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 223.56 and a beta of 1.58.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $765.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $756.54 million. Terex had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 0.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Terex Co. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms, materials processing machinery, and cranes worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Material Processing (MP). It offers AWP equipment, utility equipment, telehandlers, and light towers, as well as related components and replacement parts under the Terex and Genie brands to construct and maintain industrial, commercial, institutional, and residential buildings and facilities; construction and maintenance of utility and telecommunication lines; tree trimming; certain construction and foundation drilling applications; and for other commercial operations, as well as used in infrastructure projects.

