Terracoin (TRC) Trading 62.4% Higher This Week

Terracoin (CURRENCY:TRC) traded up 25% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 17th. Terracoin has a total market cap of $1.17 million and approximately $828.00 worth of Terracoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Terracoin has traded 62.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Terracoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0512 or 0.00000217 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Terracoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,584.60 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $327.81 or 0.01389917 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.20 or 0.00081410 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000744 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $61.39 or 0.00260315 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002437 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00005552 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Terracoin Coin Profile

TRC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 26th, 2012. Terracoin’s total supply is 22,935,396 coins. The official message board for Terracoin is medium.com/@clockuniverse. Terracoin’s official Twitter account is @terracoin_TRC and its Facebook page is accessible here. Terracoin’s official website is www.terracoin.io. The Reddit community for Terracoin is /r/terracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Terracoin

Terracoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terracoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terracoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Terracoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Terracoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Terracoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.