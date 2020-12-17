TerraCredit Price Tops $0.0012 (CREDIT)

TerraCredit (CURRENCY:CREDIT) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 17th. One TerraCredit coin can now be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. TerraCredit has a market cap of $113,042.59 and approximately $190,430.00 worth of TerraCredit was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, TerraCredit has traded down 66% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TerraCredit Profile

TerraCredit (CREDIT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. TerraCredit’s total supply is 106,265,009 coins and its circulating supply is 95,083,315 coins. The official website for TerraCredit is terra-credit.com. TerraCredit’s official Twitter account is @CreditTerra and its Facebook page is accessible here.

TerraCredit Coin Trading

TerraCredit can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraCredit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraCredit should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TerraCredit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

