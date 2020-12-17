Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Price Target Raised to $230.00 at Barclays

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Barclays from $125.00 to $230.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 63.32% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TSLA. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Tesla from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $500.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Tesla from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 29th. Cfra raised shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Tesla to $500.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $287.72.

Tesla stock traded up $4.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $627.02. 223,925 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,031,750. The company has a market capitalization of $594.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,625.13, a P/E/G ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 1.68. Tesla has a 1 year low of $70.10 and a 1 year high of $654.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $505.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $373.59.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.54. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 1.43%. The firm had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Tesla will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $613.48, for a total transaction of $6,134,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,783,647.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,404 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.17, for a total transaction of $1,872,448.68. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,164,539.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 212,834 shares of company stock worth $101,501,098. Corporate insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. City Holding Co. purchased a new position in Tesla during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Clean Yield Group grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 60 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 140.0% in the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 60 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 164.0% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 64 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 220.0% in the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 64 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.22% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

