Tether (USDT) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $97.54 Billion

Tether (CURRENCY:USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 17th. During the last week, Tether has traded 0% lower against the US dollar. Tether has a total market capitalization of $19.94 billion and approximately $97.54 billion worth of Tether was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tether token can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00004388 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002576 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00023658 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.35 or 0.00133206 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $178.93 or 0.00785444 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.93 or 0.00166513 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.09 or 0.00386697 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.68 or 0.00125901 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.95 or 0.00078773 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded down 23.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000881 BTC.

Tether launched on October 6th, 2014. Tether’s total supply is 20,533,323,926 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,945,973,288 tokens. Tether’s official Twitter account is @Tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tether’s official website is tether.to.

Tether can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tether should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tether using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

