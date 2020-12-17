Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Price Target Raised to $154.00

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $130.00 to $154.00 in a report issued on Monday, AR Network reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

TXN has been the topic of several other research reports. Mizuho dropped their target price on Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $162.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Truist increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $149.00 to $162.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. 140166 increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $151.93.

Shares of TXN opened at $162.12 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Texas Instruments has a twelve month low of $93.09 and a twelve month high of $167.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $156.93 and a 200-day moving average of $140.97.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.17. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.83% and a return on equity of 60.61%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Cynthia Hoff Trochu sold 28,669 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.44, for a total transaction of $4,226,957.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 75,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,145,874.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 22,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.31, for a total transaction of $3,409,941.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,922,608.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 80,462 shares of company stock valued at $12,281,336. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TXN. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 240.0% during the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 204 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 98.2% during the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 67.6% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

