TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) Increases Dividend to $0.22 Per Share

TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.223 per share on Friday, January 15th. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This is an increase from TFI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.

NYSE:TFII opened at $51.92 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. TFI International has a 52 week low of $15.24 and a 52 week high of $54.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.28.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $936.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $917.49 million. Equities analysts forecast that TFI International will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on TFII. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of TFI International from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Bank of America downgraded shares of TFI International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. CIBC increased their target price on shares of TFI International from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of TFI International from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of TFI International from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.00.

TFI International Company Profile

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

