(TFI.TO) (TSE:TFI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.29

(TFI.TO) (TSE:TFI) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.29 per share on Friday, January 15th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This is an increase from (TFI.TO)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26.

(TFI.TO) (TSE:TFI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported C$1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.86 by C$0.39. The business had revenue of C$1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.21 billion.

