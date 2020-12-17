TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL) Director Ashley H. Williams Sells 12,800 Shares

TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL) Director Ashley H. Williams sold 12,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.82, for a total value of $228,096.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,096. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:TFSL opened at $17.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.27 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.39. TFS Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $12.65 and a 12-month high of $22.47.

TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). TFS Financial had a net margin of 17.76% and a return on equity of 5.42%. The company had revenue of $67.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.70 million. Research analysts forecast that TFS Financial Co. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. TFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 400.00%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered TFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. TheStreet raised TFS Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, BidaskClub raised TFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TFSL. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in TFS Financial by 13.5% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 177,741 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,543,000 after acquiring an additional 21,127 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in TFS Financial by 15.1% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 125,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,789,000 after acquiring an additional 16,400 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in TFS Financial during the second quarter worth $144,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in TFS Financial by 2.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,257,860 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,000,000 after acquiring an additional 27,178 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in TFS Financial by 131.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,759 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 3,270 shares during the period. 10.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TFS Financial

TFS Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides retail consumer banking services in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, money market, checking, individual retirement, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides residential real estate mortgage loans, residential construction loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as purchase mortgages and first mortgage refinance loans.

