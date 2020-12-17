The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) Upgraded to B- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub raised The Bancorp from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised The Bancorp from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $11.00.

TBBK opened at $13.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $795.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 1.55. The Bancorp has a 1 year low of $3.36 and a 1 year high of $14.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.86.

The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03. The Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 19.19%. The firm had revenue of $74.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.06 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Bancorp will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John C. Chrystal sold 51,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.51, for a total transaction of $592,362.15. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TBBK. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of The Bancorp by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 116,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 17,600 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in The Bancorp by 10.2% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 92,478 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $904,000 after acquiring an additional 8,560 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in The Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $121,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in The Bancorp by 21.9% during the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 10,531 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of The Bancorp by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 113,584 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. 81.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Bancorp

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, money market, commercial, and retirement accounts. It also provides securities-backed lines of credit, insurance policy cash value-backed lines of credit, vehicle fleet and other equipment leasing, small business administration loans, and commercial mortgage-backed loans, as well as prepaid and debit cards.

