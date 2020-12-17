The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) Chairman Sells $9,404,200.00 in Stock

The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) Chairman C James Koch sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $940.42, for a total value of $9,404,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

C James Koch also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 9th, C James Koch sold 10,000 shares of The Boston Beer stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $936.38, for a total value of $9,363,800.00.

On Monday, December 7th, C James Koch sold 10,000 shares of The Boston Beer stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $936.32, for a total value of $9,363,200.00.

On Thursday, December 3rd, C James Koch sold 10,000 shares of The Boston Beer stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $932.92, for a total value of $9,329,200.00.

On Monday, November 30th, C James Koch sold 2,166 shares of The Boston Beer stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $916.18, for a total value of $1,984,445.88.

On Friday, November 27th, C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of The Boston Beer stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $900.01, for a total value of $2,250,025.00.

On Friday, November 6th, C James Koch sold 1,500 shares of The Boston Beer stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,053.37, for a total value of $1,580,055.00.

On Wednesday, November 4th, C James Koch sold 8,500 shares of The Boston Beer stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,029.21, for a total value of $8,748,285.00.

On Wednesday, September 23rd, C James Koch sold 600 shares of The Boston Beer stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $928.60, for a total value of $557,160.00.

Shares of NYSE SAM opened at $954.50 on Thursday. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $290.02 and a 12-month high of $1,092.80. The company has a market cap of $11.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.68 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $961.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $811.38.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $6.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.24 by $1.27. The firm had revenue of $492.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $520.93 million. The Boston Beer had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 9.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 13.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on The Boston Beer from $835.00 to $996.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. ValuEngine raised The Boston Beer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on The Boston Beer from $1,015.00 to $1,150.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Guggenheim increased their price target on The Boston Beer from $977.00 to $1,142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on The Boston Beer from $815.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $863.45.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAM. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of The Boston Beer by 6,167.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 458,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,963,000 after acquiring an additional 451,157 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of The Boston Beer by 2,467.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 247,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,709,000 after acquiring an additional 237,647 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP grew its stake in shares of The Boston Beer by 34.8% during the third quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 494,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,060,000 after acquiring an additional 127,684 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP acquired a new stake in shares of The Boston Beer during the third quarter valued at about $108,176,000. Finally, Orbis Allan Gray Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of The Boston Beer during the third quarter valued at about $79,651,000. Institutional investors own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

About The Boston Beer

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach, Wild Leaf, and Tura brand names.

