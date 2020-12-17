The Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Brinks Company is the global leader in total cash management, secure route-based logistics and payment solutions including cash-in-transit, ATM services, cash management services (including vault outsourcing, money processing and intelligent safe services), and international transportation of valuables. Their customers include financial institutions, retailers, government agencies, mints, jewelers and other commercial operations. Their global network of operations in 41 countries serves customers in more than 100 countries. “

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of The Brink’s from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Brink’s has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $89.20.

Shares of BCO opened at $70.29 on Monday. The Brink’s has a one year low of $33.17 and a one year high of $97.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.89. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -281.16 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.00, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

The Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.45. The Brink’s had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a positive return on equity of 95.65%. The company had revenue of $971.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $869.17 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that The Brink’s will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 5th. The Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.42%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of The Brink’s by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 21,069 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $866,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd grew its holdings in shares of The Brink’s by 40.8% during the 3rd quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 193,281 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,942,000 after acquiring an additional 56,040 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of The Brink’s during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,330,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Brink’s by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 517,542 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,553,000 after acquiring an additional 115,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of The Brink’s during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,906,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.69% of the company’s stock.

About The Brink’s

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, South America, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance services; and network infrastructure services.

