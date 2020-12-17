The ChampCoin Price Up 30.1% This Week (TCC)

The ChampCoin (CURRENCY:TCC) traded 18.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 17th. The ChampCoin has a total market cap of $484,282.41 and approximately $56,837.00 worth of The ChampCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, The ChampCoin has traded 30.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One The ChampCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0028 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 26.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00005885 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.34 or 0.00056795 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000050 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 37.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001065 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00020526 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00005125 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 22.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004293 BTC.

About The ChampCoin

The ChampCoin is a coin. The ChampCoin’s total supply is 198,824,132 coins and its circulating supply is 175,749,859 coins. The ChampCoin’s official Twitter account is @tcccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The ChampCoin’s official website is tccworld.org.

The ChampCoin Coin Trading

The ChampCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The ChampCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade The ChampCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase The ChampCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

