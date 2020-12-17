The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Price Target Raised to $280.00

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) had its price objective hoisted by Piper Sandler from $257.00 to $280.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on EL. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $265.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $248.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $219.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $194.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The Estée Lauder Companies has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $236.82.

NYSE EL opened at $258.68 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $242.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $215.47. The stock has a market cap of $93.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 157.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.85. The Estée Lauder Companies has a 12-month low of $137.01 and a 12-month high of $259.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 32.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th were given a $0.53 dividend. This is a positive change from The Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.46%.

In other news, EVP Gregory Polcer sold 2,346 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.94, for a total value of $527,709.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 84,332 shares in the company, valued at $18,969,640.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Cedric Prouve sold 41,499 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.46, for a total transaction of $10,435,338.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 272,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,584,960.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,271,589 shares of company stock worth $555,339,595. Company insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. People s United Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 1.7% in the third quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 2,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 9.6% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Arjuna Capital lifted its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 2.7% in the third quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 1,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 7.4% in the second quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 2.0% in the third quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 2,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 48.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

