The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Reaches New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $260.00 to $285.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. The Estée Lauder Companies traded as high as $261.35 and last traded at $261.35, with a volume of 3482 shares. The stock had previously closed at $258.68.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on EL. Raymond James raised their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $235.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on The Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised The Estée Lauder Companies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $147.00 to $231.00 in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Argus upped their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $248.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $236.82.

In other The Estée Lauder Companies news, EVP Gregory Polcer sold 2,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.94, for a total value of $527,709.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 84,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,969,640.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 13,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.93, for a total transaction of $3,035,205.42. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,022 shares in the company, valued at $21,823,158.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,271,589 shares of company stock valued at $555,339,595. 13.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EL. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 12.9% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. S&CO Inc. acquired a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $219,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 19,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,269,000 after buying an additional 2,249 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,905,000. Finally, Chiron Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 671.3% during the 3rd quarter. Chiron Investment Management LLC now owns 50,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,115,000 after buying an additional 44,324 shares during the period. 48.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $242.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $215.47. The company has a market capitalization of $94.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 157.73, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 32.72%. The business’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. This is a boost from The Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 51.46%.

The Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile (NYSE:EL)

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

