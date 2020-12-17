The Goldman Sachs Group Boosts Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Price Target to $169.00

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) had its target price upped by The Goldman Sachs Group from $156.00 to $169.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

ADI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $120.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Analog Devices from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Analog Devices from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, October 17th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Analog Devices currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $140.04.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

ADI stock opened at $142.80 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $134.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.53. Analog Devices has a 12 month low of $79.07 and a 12 month high of $146.31. The company has a market cap of $52.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.54, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.32.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 21.79%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Analog Devices will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th were paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 50.51%.

In other Analog Devices news, SVP Martin Cotter sold 9,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.97, for a total value of $1,076,152.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $667,426.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 14,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.77, for a total transaction of $1,590,822.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,241,994.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,377 shares of company stock valued at $9,280,590 in the last ninety days. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ADI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 19.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,039,376 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,037,493,000 after acquiring an additional 4,199,225 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Analog Devices by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,760,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,590,951,000 after purchasing an additional 2,946,683 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in Analog Devices during the 2nd quarter worth $240,367,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Analog Devices in the second quarter worth $76,746,000. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices in the second quarter worth $68,575,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.48% of the company’s stock.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), algorithms, software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

Further Reading: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.