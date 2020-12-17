The Goldman Sachs Group Boosts Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Price Target to $557.00

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) had its target price hoisted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $451.00 to $557.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Lam Research from $420.00 to $553.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday. Cfra reissued a buy rating on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Sunday, August 16th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Lam Research from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $352.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $400.30.

LRCX stock opened at $493.31 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $71.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.33. Lam Research has a 52 week low of $181.38 and a 52 week high of $516.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $435.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $360.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The semiconductor company reported $5.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.17 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 55.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lam Research will post 22.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 9th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 8th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.60%.

In other news, Director Leslie F. Varon sold 225 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.45, for a total value of $91,451.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 8,184 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.19, for a total transaction of $3,479,754.96. Insiders sold a total of 53,505 shares of company stock worth $20,532,200 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,211,000. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Lam Research during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. CX Institutional increased its stake in Lam Research by 137.8% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 107 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Mirova acquired a new position in Lam Research in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. 76.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits in the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Taiwan, and the southeast Asia. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

