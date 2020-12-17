The Goldman Sachs Group Boosts Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Price Target to $154.00

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) had its target price hoisted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $133.00 to $154.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on MCHP. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $140.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the company from $128.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microchip Technology currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $128.12.

Shares of NASDAQ MCHP opened at $138.82 on Monday. Microchip Technology has a 12-month low of $53.15 and a 12-month high of $145.34. The company has a market capitalization of $36.15 billion, a PE ratio of 59.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $128.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.70.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.13. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 25.02%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Microchip Technology will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 20th were given a $0.3685 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.38%.

In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total transaction of $200,363.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 2,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.18, for a total transaction of $366,426.72. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,098,373.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,206 shares of company stock valued at $928,698 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MCHP. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Microchip Technology by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,652 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Microchip Technology by 1,911.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 13,757 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 13,073 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Microchip Technology by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 55,702 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,866,000 after acquiring an additional 7,799 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Microchip Technology by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 36,387 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,832,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in Microchip Technology by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 16,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.02% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communication, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, and wired and wireless connectivity applications.

