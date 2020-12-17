The Goldman Sachs Group Boosts Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Price Target to $190.00

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) had its price objective upped by The Goldman Sachs Group from $180.00 to $190.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Qorvo from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Qorvo from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Cowen upped their price objective on Qorvo from $170.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Barclays upped their price objective on Qorvo from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Qorvo from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, December 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Qorvo has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $160.40.

QRVO stock opened at $159.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Qorvo has a 12 month low of $67.54 and a 12 month high of $170.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $148.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.05.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Qorvo had a net margin of 12.05% and a return on equity of 16.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Qorvo will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Gina Harrison sold 1,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.47, for a total transaction of $185,281.11. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 15,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,555,314.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Mark J. Murphy sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.84, for a total transaction of $443,520.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,706,562.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,437 shares of company stock valued at $1,598,857. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Qorvo by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 11,930 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,250,732 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $161,357,000 after purchasing an additional 215,193 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 1,206.4% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 203,717 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,281,000 after purchasing an additional 188,123 shares in the last quarter. Sirios Capital Management L P bought a new position in shares of Qorvo in the 3rd quarter worth $3,676,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 313,043 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,386,000 after purchasing an additional 63,486 shares in the last quarter. 85.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

