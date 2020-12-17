The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) Price Target to $96.00

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) had its target price hoisted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $81.00 to $96.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Arrow Electronics from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Arrow Electronics from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Arrow Electronics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $75.44.

NYSE:ARW opened at $98.05 on Monday. Arrow Electronics has a one year low of $39.25 and a one year high of $98.70. The company has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $88.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.42. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 1.67% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The business had revenue of $7.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share. Arrow Electronics’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Arrow Electronics will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Gail Hamilton sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.86, for a total value of $201,264.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,973.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Hill sold 11,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.10, for a total transaction of $972,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,074 shares of company stock worth $2,300,433 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in Arrow Electronics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 31,171 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,452,000 after buying an additional 6,653 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 26,563 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,090,000 after buying an additional 2,498 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in Arrow Electronics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 651,749 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,768,000 after buying an additional 99,790 shares during the last quarter. 90.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

