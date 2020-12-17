The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers WEG (OTCMKTS:WEGZY) to Sell

The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of WEG (OTCMKTS:WEGZY) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

WEGZY opened at $14.65 on Monday. WEG has a 12-month low of $4.98 and a 12-month high of $20.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.85 and a 200-day moving average of $13.04.

WEG Company Profile

WEG SA engages in the production and trade of capital goods in Brazil and internationally. The company offers electric motors, generators, and transformers; gear units and geared motors; hydraulic and steam turbines; frequency converters; motor starters and maneuver devices; control and protection of electric circuits and industrial automation; power sockets and switches; and electric traction solutions for heavy vehicles, utility vehicles and locomotives, and urban and sea transportation.

