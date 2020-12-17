The Goldman Sachs Group Raises Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Price Target to $83.00

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) had its price target lifted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $77.00 to $83.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued a neutral rating and issued a $45.00 price objective (down previously from $51.00) on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Sunday, November 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $67.75.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Shares of MU opened at $72.99 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.75 and a 200-day moving average of $52.27. Micron Technology has a one year low of $31.13 and a one year high of $74.61. The company has a market cap of $81.52 billion, a PE ratio of 30.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.13. Micron Technology had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 7.73%. The company had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Micron Technology will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Micron Technology news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 10,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.72, for a total transaction of $707,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 138,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,810,419.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 30,900 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.80, for a total value of $1,755,120.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 335,558 shares in the company, valued at $19,059,694.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 117,654 shares of company stock worth $7,005,125. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MU. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 120.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 550 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 162.9% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 552 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. 71.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Further Reading: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.