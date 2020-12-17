The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates Buy Rating for British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BATS.L) (LON:BATS)

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BATS.L) (LON:BATS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, Anlyst Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 3,900 ($50.95) price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 36.36% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on BATS. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BATS.L) from GBX 3,380 ($44.16) to GBX 3,330 ($43.51) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,000 ($52.26) price target on British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BATS.L) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 2,909 ($38.01) price target on shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BATS.L) in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,500 ($45.73) price target on British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BATS.L) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BATS.L) to an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 3,200 ($41.81) target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 3,528.25 ($46.10).

Get British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BATS.L) alerts:

Shares of LON BATS opened at GBX 2,860 ($37.37) on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,696.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,761.05. The company has a market cap of £65.62 billion and a PE ratio of 10.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.68. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a twelve month low of GBX 2,362.50 ($30.87) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,507 ($45.82).

About British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BATS.L)

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson and Hedges, 555, Peter Stuyvesant, Double Happiness, Granit, Mocca, and Kodiak brands.

Further Reading: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BATS.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BATS.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.