The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.50

The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 18th. This is a boost from The India Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46.

Shares of The India Fund stock opened at $20.17 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.79. The India Fund has a 1-year low of $11.13 and a 1-year high of $21.17.

The India Fund Company Profile

The India Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of India. It seeks to invest in stocks of small-cap, mid-cap, and large-cap companies. The fund employs a quantitative and fundamental analysis with a bottom-up stock picking and asset allocation approach to create its portfolio.

