The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) PT Raised to $52.00

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 20.43% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. CSFB raised shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Liberty SiriusXM Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.29.

NASDAQ LSXMA opened at $43.18 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 12-month low of $22.54 and a 12-month high of $51.11. The company has a market capitalization of $14.70 billion, a PE ratio of 59.97 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.33 and its 200-day moving average is $36.57.

In other news, major shareholder John C. Malone sold 349,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.12, for a total value of $13,675,726.08. Also, major shareholder John C. Malone sold 65,935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.52, for a total transaction of $2,737,621.20.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio raised its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 8.8% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 37,850 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 3,049 shares in the last quarter. S&CO Inc. acquired a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the third quarter valued at about $6,297,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the third quarter valued at about $105,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 3.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 32,209 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. 25.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Company Profile

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiary, Sirius XM Holdings Inc, transmits music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels in the United States and Canada. The company also provides infotainment services; and streaming services through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment, as well as online.

