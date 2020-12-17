The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) Shares Sold by Wetherby Asset Management Inc.

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,118 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 34,734 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $2,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 625,542 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,693,000 after purchasing an additional 36,289 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 4.8% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 53,935 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 2,484 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 6.2% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 45,068 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 2,614 shares in the last quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 7.3% in the third quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC now owns 1,659,939 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,911,000 after purchasing an additional 112,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the second quarter worth $1,356,000. 76.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LSXMK stock opened at $43.28 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.52. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a fifty-two week low of $23.01 and a fifty-two week high of $51.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.11, a P/E/G ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 1.28.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th.

About The Liberty SiriusXM Group

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiary, Sirius XM Holdings Inc, transmits music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels in the United States and Canada. The company also provides infotainment services; and streaming services through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment, as well as online.

