The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) Sets New 52-Week High at $43.90

The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $43.90 and last traded at $42.14, with a volume of 4560 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $40.57.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LOVE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Lovesac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on The Lovesac from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. BidaskClub downgraded The Lovesac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 29th. DA Davidson increased their target price on The Lovesac from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of The Lovesac in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.11.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $587.32 million, a P/E ratio of -312.08 and a beta of 2.52.

The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $1.04. The Lovesac had a negative return on equity of 1.84% and a negative net margin of 0.55%. The business had revenue of $74.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.46) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Lovesac Company will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 24,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.83, for a total value of $841,179.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Satori Capital, Llc sold 195,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total transaction of $7,840,184.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 799,704 shares of company stock valued at $30,515,271. Insiders own 31.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in The Lovesac by 2,742.9% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 19,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 19,200 shares in the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of The Lovesac during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,669,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in The Lovesac by 464.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 105,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,933,000 after purchasing an additional 87,094 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Lovesac in the 3rd quarter worth about $337,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in The Lovesac by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 14,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.19% of the company’s stock.

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells foam filled furniture, sectional couches, and related accessories. The company offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, foot sac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans.

