The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Lovesac Company retails home furnishing products. The Company offers alternative furniture store, sectionals, bean bags, bean bag chairs as well as other accessories such as blankets, footsacs and throw pillows. Its registered trademark consists of Lovesac(R), Sac(R) and Sactionals(R). The Lovesac Company is based in Stamford, Connecticut. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on The Lovesac from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of The Lovesac in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on The Lovesac in a report on Friday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on The Lovesac from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on The Lovesac from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Lovesac currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.11.

Shares of The Lovesac stock opened at $40.57 on Tuesday. The Lovesac has a twelve month low of $3.99 and a twelve month high of $42.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.36. The firm has a market cap of $595.69 million, a PE ratio of -312.08 and a beta of 2.52.

The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $1.04. The Lovesac had a negative return on equity of 1.84% and a negative net margin of 0.55%. The firm had revenue of $74.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.46) EPS. The Lovesac’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Lovesac will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 106,079 shares of The Lovesac stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.08, for a total transaction of $3,827,330.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 128,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,643,026.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 24,151 shares of The Lovesac stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.83, for a total transaction of $841,179.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 799,704 shares of company stock worth $30,515,271. Insiders own 31.31% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of The Lovesac by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 668,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,510,000 after buying an additional 10,333 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in The Lovesac by 2.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 656,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,200,000 after purchasing an additional 14,641 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Lovesac in the second quarter valued at approximately $14,322,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in The Lovesac in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,669,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in The Lovesac by 1,492.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 211,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,871,000 after purchasing an additional 198,551 shares during the period. 75.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Lovesac

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells foam filled furniture, sectional couches, and related accessories. The company offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, foot sac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans.

