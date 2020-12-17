The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) Reaches New 1-Year High at $20.00

The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $20.00 and last traded at $19.79, with a volume of 75288 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.21.

Several research analysts have weighed in on REAL shares. Piper Sandler began coverage on The RealReal in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on The RealReal in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The RealReal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 14th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded The RealReal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.56.

The company has a current ratio of 4.41, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of -13.41 and a beta of 3.62.

The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $78.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.50 million. The RealReal had a negative net margin of 40.78% and a negative return on equity of 38.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.27) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The RealReal, Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Julie Wainwright sold 135,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.68, for a total transaction of $2,116,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,022,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,077,598.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matt Gustke sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.61, for a total transaction of $156,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 186,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,914,433.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 439,095 shares of company stock worth $6,828,355 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of REAL. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The RealReal during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in The RealReal by 142.3% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,295 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in The RealReal by 27.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in The RealReal by 23.7% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in The RealReal by 1,099.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 4,793 shares during the period. 81.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL)

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for consigned luxury goods. It offers various resale product categories, including women's, men's, kids', jewelry, and watches, as well as home and art products. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

