The Siam Commercial Bank Public (OTCMKTS:SMUUY) Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to “Overweight”

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of The Siam Commercial Bank Public (OTCMKTS:SMUUY) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SMUUY opened at $12.37 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.53 and a 200-day moving average of $9.46. The Siam Commercial Bank Public has a one year low of $6.41 and a one year high of $16.24.

About The Siam Commercial Bank Public

The Siam Commercial Bank Public Company Limited provides various financial products and services. It operates in four segments: Corporate, SME, Retail, and Insurance. The company offers deposit products, such as savings, current, fixed deposit, long term deposit, foreign currency, and E passbook deposit accounts; home, car, personal, and mortgage loans; debit and credit cards; investment products comprising mutual funds, debentures, bonds, and treasury bills; accident, savings, health expense, cancer, heritage and life protection, income protection, travel, motor, loan protection, property, unit linked, and other insurance products; and various payment services.

