The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) (TSE:TD) Senior Officer Sells C$1,773,000.00 in Stock

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) Senior Officer Norie Clare Campbell sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$70.92, for a total transaction of C$1,773,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$654,237.

Shares of TD opened at C$72.02 on Thursday. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a twelve month low of C$49.01 and a twelve month high of C$76.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$66.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$63.01. The firm has a market capitalization of C$130.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20.

Get The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) alerts:

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 3rd. The company reported C$1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.26 by C$0.34. The firm had revenue of C$11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$11.23 billion. Equities research analysts expect that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.4872124 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO)’s payout ratio is 48.37%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TD. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Fundamental Research raised shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) from a “hold” rating to a “top pick” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$66.47 to C$78.36 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) from C$70.50 to C$76.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. CSFB increased their price objective on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) from C$66.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$71.00 to C$73.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$74.74.

About The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

See Also: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.