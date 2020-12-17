The Transfer Token Price Tops $1.18 (TTT)

The Transfer Token (CURRENCY:TTT) traded up 8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 17th. The Transfer Token has a market capitalization of $52.32 million and approximately $1.97 million worth of The Transfer Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One The Transfer Token token can now be bought for about $1.18 or 0.00005121 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, The Transfer Token has traded 11.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.97 or 0.00060788 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0682 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004356 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.94 or 0.00382680 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000051 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003810 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00017812 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004351 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00024181 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

The Transfer Token Token Profile

The Transfer Token (TTT) is a token. It launched on June 21st, 2017. The Transfer Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,458,111 tokens. The official message board for The Transfer Token is medium.com/@atomofficialsns. The official website for The Transfer Token is www.atom-solutions.jp/en/xecttt. The Transfer Token’s official Twitter account is @Tap_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling The Transfer Token

The Transfer Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Transfer Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire The Transfer Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase The Transfer Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

