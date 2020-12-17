The Unilever Group (NYSE:UN) Stake Cut by Wetherby Asset Management Inc.

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in The Unilever Group (NYSE:UN) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,146 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Unilever Group were worth $2,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in The Unilever Group by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,857,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,569,000 after purchasing an additional 529,422 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of The Unilever Group by 3.5% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,382,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,692,000 after purchasing an additional 147,949 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of The Unilever Group by 128.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,266,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837,336 shares during the period. Coho Partners Ltd. increased its stake in shares of The Unilever Group by 0.8% during the third quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 2,668,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,165,000 after purchasing an additional 20,932 shares during the period. Finally, Carlson Capital L P increased its stake in shares of The Unilever Group by 500.6% during the third quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 1,090,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,836,000 after purchasing an additional 908,500 shares during the period. 7.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on UN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Unilever Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on The Unilever Group in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Societe Generale began coverage on The Unilever Group in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on The Unilever Group in a report on Thursday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on The Unilever Group in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.50.

Shares of UN opened at $60.50 on Thursday. The Unilever Group has a 52 week low of $42.00 and a 52 week high of $63.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.15, a PEG ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.06 and a 200-day moving average of $58.20.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th were paid a $0.4845 dividend. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. This is a boost from The Unilever Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 29th. The Unilever Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.64%.

About The Unilever Group

The Unilever Group, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

