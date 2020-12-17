The Unilever Group (ULVR.L) (LON:ULVR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Unilever Group (ULVR.L) (LON:ULVR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, AR Network reports. They currently have a GBX 5,500 ($71.86) target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 26.58% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group set a GBX 4,000 ($52.26) target price on shares of The Unilever Group (ULVR.L) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 4,300 ($56.18) target price on shares of The Unilever Group (ULVR.L) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,500 ($71.86) target price on shares of The Unilever Group (ULVR.L) in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of The Unilever Group (ULVR.L) from GBX 5,420 ($70.81) to GBX 5,500 ($71.86) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 4,900 ($64.02) target price on shares of The Unilever Group (ULVR.L) in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 4,806.36 ($62.80).

Get The Unilever Group (ULVR.L) alerts:

Shares of LON ULVR opened at GBX 4,345.03 ($56.77) on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 4,519.33 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 4,555.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.06, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of £114.24 billion and a PE ratio of 17.19. The Unilever Group has a 1 year low of GBX 3,583.50 ($46.82) and a 1 year high of GBX 4,944 ($64.59).

About The Unilever Group (ULVR.L)

The Unilever Group, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

See Also: Economic Reports

Receive News & Ratings for The Unilever Group (ULVR.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Unilever Group (ULVR.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.