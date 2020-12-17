The Weir Group (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) Lifted to “Buy” at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of The Weir Group (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of The Weir Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of The Weir Group in a report on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Weir Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of The Weir Group in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of The Weir Group in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Weir Group currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $12.00.

Shares of The Weir Group stock opened at $12.89 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of 23.02 and a beta of 2.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.83. The Weir Group has a 12 month low of $3.96 and a 12 month high of $13.29.

About The Weir Group

The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly-engineered equipment worldwide. It operates through three segments: Minerals, ESCO, and Oil & Gas. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for abrasive high-wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets.

