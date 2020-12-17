THEKEY (TKY) Trading 5% Higher Over Last 7 Days

THEKEY (CURRENCY:TKY) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 17th. During the last week, THEKEY has traded up 5% against the US dollar. THEKEY has a total market capitalization of $1.93 million and $18,932.00 worth of THEKEY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One THEKEY token can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Red Pulse (RPX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000063 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded up 23.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001955 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000120 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 20.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

SparksPay (SPK) traded 55.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000127 BTC.

THEKEY Profile

THEKEY (TKY) is a token. Its genesis date was January 28th, 2018. THEKEY’s total supply is 9,795,844,687 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,210,789,109 tokens. THEKEY’s official website is www.thekey.vip. THEKEY’s official Twitter account is @thekeyvip and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for THEKEY is /r/THEKEYOFFICIAL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling THEKEY

THEKEY can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THEKEY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THEKEY should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy THEKEY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

