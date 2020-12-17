Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) SVP Richard A. Graham Sells 7,500 Shares

Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) SVP Richard A. Graham sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.47, for a total transaction of $146,025.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 123,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,409,393.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:TBPH opened at $19.05 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 1.43. Theravance Biopharma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.48 and a fifty-two week high of $31.54.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.18). Equities research analysts predict that Theravance Biopharma, Inc. will post -3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Theravance Biopharma by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 96,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after buying an additional 13,804 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in Theravance Biopharma by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 13,167 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Theravance Biopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in Theravance Biopharma by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 488,107 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,245,000 after purchasing an additional 71,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Theravance Biopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $315,000. Institutional investors own 81.44% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on TBPH shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Theravance Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Theravance Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of Theravance Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.13.

About Theravance Biopharma

Theravance Biopharma, Inc, a diversified biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes organ-selective medicines. The company offers YUPELRI, a once-daily, nebulized long-acting muscarinic antagonist used for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. Its product portfolio also include TD-1473, a gut-selective pan-janus kinase (JAK) inhibitor that is in Phase IIb/III clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, myelofibrosis, and ulcerative colitis, as well as for a range of inflammatory intestinal diseases, including ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease.

