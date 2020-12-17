TheStreet Upgrades Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU) to C

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU) was upgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report released on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. AlphaValue raised shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Shares of NYSE FCAU opened at $17.55 on Tuesday. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles has a 1-year low of $6.00 and a 1-year high of $17.58. The company has a market cap of $34.39 billion, a PE ratio of 219.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 308.4% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,538 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 40.3% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles during the second quarter worth $90,000. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles during the third quarter worth $122,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles during the second quarter worth $131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.58% of the company’s stock.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles Company Profile

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles, components, and production systems. The company operates through five segments: North America, LATAM, APAC, EMEA, and Maserati. It provides passenger cars, SUV vehicles, trucks, and light commercial vehicles under the Jeep, Ram, Dodge, Chrysler, Fiat, Alfa Romeo, and Abarth brands; and luxury vehicles under the Maserati brand, as well as related service parts and accessories, and service contracts under the Mopar brand.

