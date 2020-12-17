ThinkSmart Limited (TSL.L) (LON:TSL) Reaches New 12-Month High at $75.00

ThinkSmart Limited (TSL.L) (LON:TSL) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 75 ($0.98) and last traded at GBX 71.22 ($0.93), with a volume of 366282 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 70 ($0.91).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 4.56 and a current ratio of 4.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 58.54 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 39.44. The stock has a market capitalization of £75.86 million and a P/E ratio of 1.53.

ThinkSmart Limited (TSL.L) Company Profile (LON:TSL)

ThinkSmart Limited, a digital payments company, provides leasing point of sale finance for consumers and businesses in the United Kingdom and Australia. It offers payment propositions, digital credit decisions, and customer life cycle contract management through its technology platform SmartCheck. The company was founded in 1996 and is based in Subiaco, Australia.

