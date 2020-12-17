Thisoption Achieves Market Capitalization of $573,187.08 (TONS)

Thisoption (CURRENCY:TONS) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 17th. Over the last week, Thisoption has traded 14.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Thisoption has a market cap of $573,187.08 and $2.33 million worth of Thisoption was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Thisoption token can currently be purchased for $0.75 or 0.00003240 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002656 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004344 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00023609 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.55 or 0.00132743 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $180.85 or 0.00785855 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.19 or 0.00165934 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.09 or 0.00382791 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.87 or 0.00125454 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.21 or 0.00079146 BTC.

Thisoption Profile

Thisoption’s total supply is 180,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 768,750 tokens. The official message board for Thisoption is medium.com/@thisoption.com. Thisoption’s official website is extons.io.

Buying and Selling Thisoption

Thisoption can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thisoption directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thisoption should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Thisoption using one of the exchanges listed above.

